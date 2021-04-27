CRS360 panelists

A recent webinar put a human face on the pandemic and its impact on Country music touring, particularly as it affected MCA NASHVILLE artist JORDAN DAVIS and his team. COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS’ "CRS360" webinar on WEDNESDAY (5/26) was titled "Reunited: The Road & The Radio,” and focused both on the consequences of the pandemic, and what’s next in the touring industry as it recovers from the past 15 months without concerts.

Remarkably, DAVIS’ current single, “Almost Maybes,” is #8 on the MEDIABASE chart without him ever having played it for a live, in-person audience. Said DAVIS, “I don’t know what I would have done” without radio during the shutdown, as it provided plenty of opportunities to stay in front of his fans and promote the song. He also said the first half of the pandemic presented “a huge learning curve” for artists and their teams and they tried to sort out a life without concerts.

Livestream events on ZOOM and other platforms, DAVIS said, have “opened up a whole new door” not just to radio stations and their listeners, but to international fans as well. Doing ZOOM calls with stations over the last year, he said, “Has felt more personal.”

Even as touring resumes, DAVIS said, he doesn’t see ZOOM calls and livestreams going away, although when artists get busy on the road again it will be hard to do quite as many. AEG’s ADAM WEISER said he now considers livestreams “an extra tour date” for the artists, and one that can have a significant audience reach.

MCA NASHVILLE SVP/Promotion KATIE DEAN said she and her team have been actively looking for ways to plug DAVIS in to radio opportunities during quarantine, despite being forced to be “telemarketers” during this time off the road. The UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP team still hasn’t been cleared to travel, she noted.

DEAN and her team have spent the last year working together with radio to find “events and access points that are valuable without burning a market for touring.” She added that the pandemic has made her team “sharpen our tools creatively and made us evaluate how we can be better partners with radio.”

Panelists candidly shared what the first few months of the pandemic were like for them. DAVIS’ longtime manager, RED LIGHT’S ZACH SUTTON, recalled being “falsely optimistic” in the early days of the shutdown “waiting for clarity that never came.” WME’s BECKY GARDENHIRE joked that she became an expert at “cancelling and rescheduling, and rescheduling, and rescheduling dates,” adding that opportunities like pop up shows, pod shows, acoustic shows and drive-in shows became a lifeline.

WEISER gave some insight into the kind of back room discussions going on the touring world, including the idea of sending out a “sick bus” with a tour, where anyone on the team who felt poorly and potentially caught COVID would be housed until they were well.

Noting that “there was no playbook after MARCH 11th, 2020,” WEISER said, “I was really proud of our industry because everybody really came together to figure it out.” He added, “We found a way to become a valuable partner to artists we believed in.” He also called it a real “testament to the fans” that so many held onto tickets for postponed shows for a year and a half rather than requesting a refund.

A large part of the discussion focused on the immediate future for meet & greets, a staple of most Country shows, as well as events like pre-show VIP experiences, both of which DAVIS said are “still up in the air.”

“The financial implications and risks alone are significant,” said SUTTON, noting that for the safely of the band and crew, meet and greets are just going to look different for the foreseeable future. “This isn’t a definitive statement,” he said, but “I’m concerned they’re not going to get back to normal until next year.” He later added, “What we don’t want to do is miss shows because of a meet and greet” where the artist on someone on their team might get infected. The shows, he suggested, are what need to be protected above all.

ACTIVATED EVENTS' BONNIE MARQUEZ agreed, saying now is not the time to return to meet and greets, valuable as they may be. She, too, predicted that meet and greets as we know them may not make a comeback until 2022.

Added GARDENHIRE, “Thankfully, we have amazing fans in this format that are evolving with us and hanging in there” as the industry figures it out.

If you missed the webinar, you can watch it here.





