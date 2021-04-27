R.I.P. B.J. Thomas

Two months after revealing that he was battling stage IV lung cancer (NET NEWS 3/24), five-time GRAMMY AWARD-winning singer B.J. THOMAS has died at the age of 78. The singer/songwriter, who made his mark in Pop, Country and Gospel music, succumbed to complications of the disease TODAY (5/29) at his home in ARLINGTON, TX.

THOMAS is best known for his 1969 Pop hit, “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head,” which earned him a GRAMMY that year for Best Contemporary Vocal Performance, Male. The song was also inducted into the GRAMMY HALL OF FAME in 2014. THOMAS won one additional GRAMMY each year between 1978 and 1981, all in the Inspirational Performance categories.

His numerous other Pop hits include “Hooked On A Feeling” and “(Hey Won’t You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song.” On the Country side, THOMAS scored three #1 hits, including “Whatever Happened To Old Fashioned Love” and “New Looks From An Old Lover.” He became of member of the GRAND OLE OPRY in 1981.

During his career, THOMAS recorded for the SCEPTER, PARAMOUNT, ABC and MYRRH RECORDS labels, among others.

In addition to his radio hits, THOMAS sang the theme song for the mid ‘80s through early ‘90s ABC-TV series “Growing Pains,” titled “As Long As We’ve Got Each Other,” and lent his voice to numerous commercials, including campaigns for both COCA-COLA and PEPSI. As an actor, he appeared in the films “Jory” in 1973 and “Jake's Corner” in 2008. THOMAS also authored two books, including his autobiography, “Home Where I Belong.”

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, GLORIA, their three daughters and four grandchildren. Funeral arrangements are forthcoming and will remain private. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to MISSION ARLINGTON, TARRANT AREA FOOD BANK and the SPCA OF TEXAS.





