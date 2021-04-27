Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for MAY 24-30 showed downloads up 7% from the previous week and flat on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from MAY 25, 2020 to MAY 30, 2021 was-13% for Arts, -8% for Business, +8% for Comedy, -43% for Education, -2% for History, 0% for News, -8% for Science, -7% for Society & Culture, +6% for Sports, and +45% for True Crime. Week-to-week growth was 2021 was -6% for Arts, -9% for Business, -6% for Comedy, -15% for Education, -9% for History, -4% for News, -13% for Science, -7% for Society & Culture, -11% for Sports, and -2% for True Crime.

« see more Net News