Morrell

NORTHEAST BROADCASTING Triple A WXRV (92.5 THE RIVER)/BOSTON morning host DANA MARSHALL has decided to relinquish her morning-drive host role and opt for just continuing her SUNDAY BRUCH specialty show. She has been in the wake-up slot for 29 years!

Former RIVER afternoon host CAROLYN MORRELL returns to the fold after being furloughed due the COVID-19 pandemic to take over as of MONDAY, MAY 31st.

MARSAHLL said, “It’s time to sleep in, hit the beach, take some boat rides, stay up late for a concert! Lots and lots of family and friends time to catch up on. We’re incredibly lucky to get to do what we do, and I’m very grateful for my RIVER family and all the cool kids I’ve met along the way! Peace y’all.”

MORRELL said, "I’m thrilled to be back at THE RIVER! I feel like I’m home again. I'm happy for DANA and this new stage in her life. It's a joy to work at a station that's so creative and truly independent. We've got heart -- we’ve also got wonderful, loyal listeners!"

GM DONALD ST. SAUVEUR said, “CAROLYN is such a polished, engaging professional. Her love for the playlist, and passion for trivia, theatre and the arts will be an entertaining and informative start to the day for listeners. We’re so delighted to share her return with our audience. They’ve missed her, and she’ll get a heartfelt welcome back.”





« see more Net News