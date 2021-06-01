Debuts Today

MCS MEDIA has debuted ‘LEGENDIZE," a podcast examining classic Hip Hop songs and albums. The show is hosted by DJ MARLEY MARL and DJ CALLIE BAN, with MC SHAN of JUICE CREW guesting on the debut episode and DJ CLARK KENT scheduled for next week's episode.

DJ MARLEY MARL said, “LEGENDIZE is about bringing people together, people that made history, we’re gonna talk about songs, we’re gonna tell stories, we’re going to bring you inside like you were there.”

“Music is the universal language, so we’re gonna speak to the entire world,” added DJ CALLIE BAN. “I’m a fan, I’m working alongside the legendary DJ MARLEY MARL… one thing about the LEGENDIZE podcast, when it hits you, you’re not gonna feel no pain, you’re just gonna love the feeling that you get."

