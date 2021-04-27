Atlanta Hip-Hop Concert

RADIO ONE Urban WHTA (HOT 107.9)/ATLANTA has added GUCCI MANE, MONEYBAGG YO, LATTO, POOH SHIESTY, and MOOSKI to the stations' "BIRTHDAY BASH 25" live concert.

The additions join the previously announced LIL BABY, ERICA BANKS, MONEY MU, BEAT KING, and BRS KASH. The event is set for JULY 17th at CENTER PARC STADIUM at GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY (NET NEWS 4/21). More performers are scheduled to be announced soon.

For more information check here.

« see more Net News