Adame

MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO’s assignment for newly-arrived MPR NEWS reporter VICKI ADAME, the reporter whose one-year tenure at the station is part of the GROUNDTRUTH PROJECT's REPORT FOR AMERICA initiative, will be coverage of Minnesota’s Latino communities. ADAME was one of 300 journalists placed with local public media newsrooms for the 2021-22 program; she will have an opportunity to add a second year to her term at MPR NEWS.

“I am thrilled to be joining MPR NEWS as the reporter covering the Latino community throughout the state,” said ADAME. “I hope to be able to tell the stories of Latinos in MINNESOTA and by doing so, bring about a better understanding of this vibrant and rapidly growing community. I look forward to meeting the leaders, business owners and everyday people and becoming a part of the community.”

