Rise Against's Joe Principe, Tim McIlrath, Zach Blair, And Brandon Barnes (Photo Credit: Wyatt Troll)

CHICAGO Mayor LORI LIGHTFOOT has proclaimed JUNE 4th "RISE AGAINST DAY IN CHICAGO." RISE AGAINST's ninth album release, Nowhere Generation, will be out THIS FRIDAY (6/4) via LOMA VISTA/CONCORD and in recognition of RISE AGAINST's decades-long social justice and political activism it will be a special day in CHICAGO. RISE AGAINST originally formed in 1999 in CHICAGO, where two of the band members still call home.

Beginning at 5p (CT), RISE AGAINST will commandeer CHICAGO's RECKLESS RECORDS (at the Wicker Park location) for a special in-store appearance - the store's first in more than a year. Fifty lucky fans who purchase a copy of the new album will have the opportunity to see a special TIM MCILRATH solo acoustic set at the store. After the performance, the entire band will sign copies of the new album for everyone in attendance.

The title track "Nowheer Generation" is currently Top 10 at Active and Top 15 at Alternative. RISE AGAINST has also released a new song "Talking To Ourselves," from the forthcoming album.

iHeartRadio Album Release Party With Rise Against

In addition, this THURSDAY (6/3) at 8p (CT)is iHEARTRADIO's ALBUM RELEASE PARTY WITH RISE AGAINST on IHEARTRADIO'S YOUTUBE channel and broadcast across iHEARTMEDIA's Rock and select Alternative radio stations.

RISE AGAINST recently announced it will launch the "NOWHERE GENERATION TOUR" on JULY 30th in NEW YORK.

« see more Net News