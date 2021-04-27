Thomas

MOTOWN RECORDS has appointed JAMILA THOMAS as VP/Artist Marketing. The music industry veteran THOMAS will oversee marketing strategies and campaigns for MOTOWN’s artists and its spoken word imprint, BLACK FORUM. Thomas will continue her work as co-founder of the global initiative #THESHOWMUSTBEPAUSED. Most recently, THOMAS served as Senior Director of Marketing at ATLANTIC RECORDS, where she worked on campaigns for developing and established artists including UGLY GOD, PARDISON FONTAINE, PNB ROCK, DRAM, and DON Q.

MOTOWN Chairman/CEO of ETHIOPIA HABTEMARIAM said in making the announcement, “JAMILA is a proven and passionate advocate for artists and an incredibly talented marketer who operates from a place of true passion for music, culture, and community. MOTOWN is home to some of the most prolific and impactful voices of our time, including those of our artists, partners, and executives, and we’re excited to welcome her to our team.”

MOTOWN EVP/Marketing BRIAN NOLAN said, “Throughout her career, JAMILA has demonstrated her understanding and ability to build and execute campaigns that help artists connect with fans around the world. She has incredible instincts and vision as a marketer, and I’m thrilled to welcome her to MOTOWN’s marketing team.”

JAMILA THOMAS commented, “Music has always inspired me, and MOTOWN has not only provided the soundtrack to some of the greatest and most defining moments in music history, but it has also launched the careers of some of music’s most iconic and impactful artists, songwriters and entrepreneurs spanning more than six decades. It’s an incredible honor to join this legendary label and the forward-thinking leadership that continues to redefine and impact the culture around the world. I want to thank Ethiopia and Brian for the opportunity to be part of this team that helps write the next chapter of Motown’s legacy.”

THOMAS co-founded #THESHOWMUSTBEPAUSED, a global initiative that addresses inequities, racism, and social injustices. BILLBOARD named THOMAS and her partner the magazine’s 2020 Executive of the Year for launching the movement and helping to spur meaningful action across the music industry.

