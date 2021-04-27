Birge (Photo: Dustin Haney)

RECORDS NASHVILLE has signed singer-songwriter and recent TIKTOK sensation GEORGE BIRGE to a recording contract. BIRGE was a member of SHOW DOG NASHVILLE duo WATERLOO REVIVAL until they disbanded earlier this year (NET NEWS 2/15). Additionally, BIRGE has a publishing and management deal with WIDE OPEN MUSIC. His solo debut song and TIKTOK viral demo, co-written by ERYNN CHAMBERS, "Beer Beer, Truck Truck," will be released on FRIDAY, JUNE 18th. The song was written in response to social media influencer CHAMBERS' criticism of Country music on TIKTOK.

"GEORGE represents everything that makes us excited about being in NASHVILLE and working in Country music,” commented RECORDS partner and co-founder BARRY WEISS. “He’s a total star — a great singer and songwriter with an endearing personality, and I even hear he’s an amazing golfer.”

“The last few months have been life changing for me,” said BIRGE. “My favorite part about songwriting is taking something obvious and putting an unexpected twist on it. Collaborating with ERYNN and seeing people connect with the story of this song has been absolutely amazing. I couldn’t be more thankful to RECORDS’ BARRY WEISS and WIDE OPEN MUSIC’s ASH BOWERS and BRENDAN RICH for believing in me and my music. I cannot wait to see what the future has in store!”

