September 18 & 19

The two-day MUSIC MIDTOWN festival returns SEPTEMBER 18th and SEPTEMBER 19th to ATLANTA’s Piedmont Park with headliners MAROON 5, MILEY CYRUS, JONAS BROTHERS AND DABABY with performances by 21 SAVAGE, MEGAN THEE STALLION, MACHINE GUN KELLY, THE BLACK PUMAS, JACK HARLOW, AJR, YUNGBLUD, BLEACHERS, DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL, SURFACES, LAUV, LATTO, TIERRA WHACK, and more to be announced.

“MUSIC MIDTOWN holds a special place for me and to be able to see it come back this year with the lineup we have is an incredible feeling,” said LIVE NATION ATLANTA PETER CONLON. “It has been a trying time for everyone, so I’m glad we can officially say we are back and host this world class festival once again for ATLANTA.”

Discounted tickets are available at MusicMidtown.com until JUNE 2nd at 10p (ET). After FRIDAY, JUNE 4th at 10a (ET), the price will increase to $135 plus fees. Ticket holders will receive regular updates with important information regarding safety policies and procedures before entering the festival grounds.

