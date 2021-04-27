A New Chapter

PUBLIC MEDIA, INC. News/Talk/Jazz WYPR/BALTIMORE has announced a plan to acquire TOWSON UNIVERSITY Triple A WTMD/TOWSON-BALTIMORE. WYPR is an NPR member station serving BALTIMORE and CENTRAL MARYLAND with signals also in FREDERICK, MD (WYPF 88.1 FM) and OCEAN CITY, MF (WYPO 106.9 FM).

TOWSON UNIVERSITY said in a press release it had received a great deal of interest in the purchase of WTMD but was most excited about working with WYPR since it is a local community licensee with a proven track record and commitment to growing the Triple A format of the station.

TOWSON UNIVERSITY CFO and VP/Administration and Finance BEN LOWENTHAL said, “We’re grateful to have found a partner in WYPR to continue the community-first, public radio station in its existing format that listeners have come to appreciate from WTMD. Maintaining WTMD’s format was of the utmost importance for TU as we sought a new home for this award-winning station.”

WTMD’s website said that the current on-air staff -- ALEX CORTRIGHT in the mornings, BOB THE PAPER GUY middays, CARRIE EVANS in the afternoon, KELLY BELL in the evenings, WEASEL’S WILD WEEKEND and the rest of the lineup – will remain.

WTMD GM SCOTT MULLINS said, in addition to the programming, the station “certainly looks forward to continuing to bring live music events to the BALTIMORE area with WYPR as our new partner.” Among other events, the station’s FIRST THURDAY concert series is a huge success.

PUBLIC MEDIA President/GM LAFONTAINE E. OLIVER said, “WYPR is proud to preserve another university radio station, to serve the BALTIMORE community, on the heels of our 20th anniversary year. We plan to build on the investments made by TOWSON UNIVERSITY and the success of WTMD, which provides a rich and unmatched music discovery platform with opportunities for BALTIMORE’s musicians and artists at its core. What SCOTT and his team have been able to accomplish over the years has been tremendous.”





