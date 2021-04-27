Copier (Photo: LinkedIn)

iHEARTMEDIA/SALT LAKE CITY has upped SVP/Sales JUDY COPIER to Market President, and has promoted VP/Sales for News-Talk KNRS-A-F and TOTAL TRAFFIC AND WEATHER NETWORK JOYCE WIRTHLIN to SVP/Sales. COPIER will report to Division Pres. TOM MCCONNELL and will replace STU STANEK, who retired as of MAY 31st; WIRTHLIN will report to COPIER.

“I am very appreciative of the opportunity to take over the reins and lead this talented team in SALT LAKE CITY,” said COPIER. “I feel very fortunate to have worked alongside STU for several years and know his wisdom and insight have been invaluable in preparing me for this role. I’m also excited to promote JOYCE to SVP of Sales -- the strength of her leadership will be a great asset. I’m proud to be part of the iHEARTMEDIA family, one that recognizes that our organization is built on, and succeeds because of, the very talented people I get to work with every day.”

“I am truly grateful for the opportunity to lead the iHEARTMEDIA SALT LAKE CITY sales team and work alongside JUDY,” said WIRTHLIN. “We work with amazing people, and I look forward to the continued success in SALT LAKE CITY.”

“STU has been one of our strongest leaders over the past two decades, and I can't thank him enough for all of his hard work and countless contributions,” said MCCONNELL. “JUDY has a proven track record and sets a very high bar for her team and is the perfect candidate to transition into the MP role. I am also thrilled to elevate JOYCE to the SVPS role; she has built strong relationships with her team members and partners through trust, respect, and hard work during her time here. I'm confident that both JUDY and JOYE will continue to elevate our SALT LAKE CITY operation to even greater heights.”

The cluster includes KNRS, Rock KAAZ (ROCK 106.7), Hot AC KJMY (MY 99.5), Classic Hits KODJ, and Top 40 KZHT.

