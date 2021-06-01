A new WESTWOOD ONE corporate blog post pulls data from a MARCH NIELSEN study to analyze the percentage of "ready to go" consumers listening to AM/FM radio and podcasts and the likelihood that they will soon be spending on travel, auto, and restaurant purchases..

The study showed 61% of consumers considering themselves “ready to go,” up from 53% last OCTOBER, and that those consumers are 5% more likely to listen to AM/FM radio in a typical day.

As for intended purchases, podcast and heavy AM/FM listeners were shown to be more likely to plan or book a vacation as opposed to an average consumer (24% of heavy AM/FM listeners said they intend to plan or book a vacation within a month after the pandemic eases in their area, 41% better than heavy TV users, and 33% of podcast losteners said they'll be planning or booking travel within a month); Podcast listeners and heavy AM/FM radio listeners are 57% more likely to spend more on hotel reservations in the same one-month time frame; listeners are more likely to be buying a car in the next 12 months (podcast listeners 43% more likely, AM/FM listeners 18% more likely); and listeners are more likely to dine out at a sit-down or quick service restaurant in the month after the pandemic eases (63% more likely for AM/FM, over half for podcast).

Read the blog post here.

