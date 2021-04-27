June Is Black Music Month

In celebration of BLACK MUSIC MONTH, URBAN ONE has released a new podcast series, "FOR THE CULTURE, A HISTORY OF BLACK MUSIC."

URBAN ONE/REACH MEDIA syndicated radio host ANGIE ANGE will host the episodes.

The podcast features six episodes focused on the impact of several Black music genres on music TODAY. Every WEDNESDAY this month, the podcasts will focus on various sounds, including Gospel, Funk, Philly Soul, Trap, Hip Hop, Go Go, and Chopped and Screwed. There will also be featured interviews with music makers from each genre.

VP/Programming COLBY TYNER said, “We are excited to share these interesting stories that have roots in several of our markets through podcasts as we celebrate BLACK MUSIC MONTH.”

VP Digital Sales DAVID MOTTA added, "FOR THE CULTURE, A HISTORY OF BLACK MUSIC is a testament to the commitment, hard work, and dedication of the team that worked tirelessly to make this our most robust BLACK MUSIC MONTH ever. This podcast stands as an example of our growing commitment to our listeners and audience."

Podcast Schedule:

Episode 1 : The History of Gospel Music --WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2nd

Episode 2 : The History of Trap/Hip Hop--WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9th

Episode 3: The History of Funk Music --WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16th

Episode 4: The History of Soul Music-- WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23rd

Episode 5 : The History of Chopped and Screwed Music--WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30th

Episode 6: The History of Go-Go Music --WEDNESDAY, JULY 7th

It will be available wherever you listen to podcasts, and you can listen here.

