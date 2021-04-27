UMG Kicks Off Annual Pride Celebration

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) kicks off its annual "Music Is Universal LGBTQ+ PRIDE" celebration TODAY (6/1), which will focus on belonging and intersectionality. The celebration is a month long, and will feature a capsule collection benefiting GLAAD, artist listening parties, curated playlists and a mental health content series, among other initiatives to be announced throughout JUNE.

UMG EVP & Chief People & Inclusion Officer ERIC HUTCHERSON said, “Music is a unifying force in the world and has the power to uplift every voice, intersectionality and identity. We believe that all people should feel that they belong, and our hope is that our PRIDE celebration gives that sense of belonging to all members of the LGBTQ+ community and its allies, as well as supports the organizations and people doing the critical work of advocating for the community - not just during Pride Month but throughout the year.”

Strategic Partnerships Officer/GLAAD, TAYLOR OWEN added, “Music has always been a powerful medium for self-expression and belonging, helping members from different communities, including LGBTQ+ people, to connect with one another. UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP’s ‘Music is Universal’ Pride collection harnesses the power of music to uplift the community, artists, allies, fans and the music industry by amplifying necessary messages of visibility and acceptance this JUNE.”

Throughout the remainder of the month, UMG has planned a lineup of initiatives that invite LGBTQ+ artists, fans and allies to join in celebrating and having important conversations. Click here to take part.

