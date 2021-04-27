Joe Russo

CUMULUS Classic Rock WGRF (97 ROCK)/BUFFALO has appointed JOE RUSSO as PD, replacing JOHN HAGAR who left the station in APRIL (NET NEWS 4/8/21). He is returning to his hometown of BUFFALO from his position as PD for CUMULUS Classic Hits KCMO/KANSAS CITY. Besides his PD role for WGRF, RUSSO will also program market sister station New Talk 1270 WHLD-A, as well as CUMULUS Classic Rock WHQZ (Z102.3)/ERIE, PA. RUSSO will join WGRF in mid-JUNE.

CUMULUS BUFFALO VP/Market Manager JIM RILEY said, “If there is one programmer who truly understands the special place that 97 ROCK occupies in the WESTERN NEW YORK landscape, it’s JOE RUSSO. Not only did JOE grow up listening to 97 ROCK, he has years of experience programming in BUFFALO, and is one of the most successful programmers in the CUMULUS organization. JOE is the ideal candidate to take the reins at 97 ROCK and is uniquely qualified to provide continuity for the 97 ROCK brand and build on the station’s success for the future.

CUMULUS KANSAS CITY Regional VP/Market Manager DONNA BAKER said, “JOE’s leadership of the talented 94.9 KCMO team delivered record-high ratings, with all dayparts currently #1 in KC. We appreciate his contributions in KC and wish him the very best in continuing to win with CUMULUS BUFFALO.”

RUSSO said, "Growing up in BUFFALO, 97 ROCK set the bar. I have been an admirer of the station throughout my career and will respect its legacy. I’m excited to be able to work with some of the best talent, not only from WESTERN NEW YORK, but from across the country. I’d like to thank JIM RILEY, JOHN DIMICK and BRIAN PHILIPS for putting their faith in me while we continue to grow the 97 ROCK brand. I’d also like to thank DONNA BAKER and DOUG HAMAND, who knew how important it was for me to come home. And for the record, I eat my wings with bleu cheese, not ranch."

