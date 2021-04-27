Will Now Offer Weekly Research For Christian AC

RATETHEMUSIC will now provide its weekly data services for the Christian AC format. Each week, RATETHEMUSIC will test the top 20 current Christian AC songs according to MEDIABASE's most recent published airplay charts. Research results for songs with 40% or greater familiarity will be published every THURSDAY at 10am ET and appear in MEDIABASE. Weekly sample sizes vary based upon format participation. RATETHEMUSIC’s databases are rigorously screened, based on gender, age, music preference, and more.

Pres/CEO, RCS, MEDIA MONITORS, MEDIABASE and FLORICAL SYSTEMS, PHILIPPE GENERALI said, “RATETHEMUSIC has been the leader in providing early indicator data to programmers. We are pleased to be able to provide this new tool to our partners at the Christian AC format, which will be exclusively available within the new MEDIABASE website, says Philippe Generali, President & CEO – RCS, Media Monitors, Mediabase and Florical Systems.

Pres/BOXER POET, ANDREA KLIED said, "We use RATETHEMUSIC often to get an idea of how Christian music fans initially feel about songs. RTM is an important tool in our toolbox to make a data-informed single decision."

EMF RADIO GROUP PD MANDY YOUNG added, “Air1 and KLOVE have been clients since 2017. They are tremendous partners, and we depend on their accurate insights, which help us provide the best music for our listeners.”

