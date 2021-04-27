Whitters (Photo: Danielle Piazza)

Following a pandemic-related hiatus, OPRY ENTERTAINMENT and THE GRAND OLE OPRY have announced the return of OPRY NEXTSTAGE, a platform created to invest in the discovery and development of new artists, kicking off this year with BIG LOUD RECORDS' HAILEY WHITTERS. Originally launched in late 2018 (NET NEWS 11/27/18), OPRY NEXTSTAGE collaborations include live performances, strategic marketing support and short-form documentary-style storytelling created by OPRY ENTERTAINMENT’s content team. The news was shared TODAY (6/1) during a virtual press conference, where WHITTERS also debuted a new content video exclusively via OPRY NEXTSTAGE.

WHITTERS made her OPRY debut in 2019, and is set to return on SATURDAY, JUNE 5th at 8p (CT). Her performance will also be included on the CIRCLE network's weekly "OPRY Live" broadcast and livestream.

“With OPRY NEXTSTAGE, we want to set the tone for what's next in Country music,” said OPRY Dir./Artist Relations & Programming Strategy JORDAN PETTIT. “Our goal is to invest in the next generation of performers and help share their stories with our audience, not just at the OPRY, but across our brands including RYMAN AUDITORIUM, 650 AM WSM, OLE RED and CIRCLE network."

“The GRAND OLE OPRY is a holy place to me," said WHITTERS. "Its story and circle are something I've dreamt of being a part of ever since I was a little girl. To be named an OPRY NEXTSTAGE Artist is an honor, and comes at a time in my career where their investment in my career makes a difference.”

During the press conference, WHITTERS also called the OPRY, "My first love of Country music and the steady lighthouse that has kept me in it." She shared a story of approaching LITTLE JIMMY DICKENS backstage at the OPRY when she was 15 and telling him she was going to perform on that stage one day. She also recalled buying a ticket to attend an OPRY show as a fan while she was struggling to make it as an artist and considering quitting, and being inspired to continue on as a result of that show.

PETTIT said during the press conference that a new NEXTSTAGE artist will be announced on the first of every month for the remainder of this year, making for a total of seven artists featured in 2021.

