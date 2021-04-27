Presented By Blue Note Entertainment & Another Entertainment

BLUE NOTE ENTERTAINMNT GROUP and ANOTHER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP will host a concert series at OXBOW RIVERSTAGE, the outdoor music venue in Downtown NAPA, CA. The 2021 Concert Series kicks off opening weekend on AUGUST 14th with a co-headlining show featuring MT. JOY & TRAMPLED BY TURTLES. In addition, BILLY IDOL will perform on AUGUST 21st, followed by a free show featuring BRETT DENNEN on AUGUST 22nd. A massive three-night run with WIDESPREAD PANIC happens on AUGUST 27th, 28th and 29th and has already sold out in advance.

The series calendar also features RODRIGO Y GABRIELA on SEPTEMBER 11th, DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE on SEPTEMBER 17th, GARY CLARK JR. on SEPTEMBER 18th, HERBIE HANCOCK on SEPTEMBER 25th, and STS9 performing two nights on OCTOBER 8th and 9th.

OXBOW RIVERSTAGE launched its first season in 2019 with four ticketed concerts. Following that, a full 2020 concert series was announced but, due to COVID-19, was then postponed. This year’s outdoor concert series at OXBOW RIVERSTAGE marks the venue’s first full season. Click here for ticket info.

