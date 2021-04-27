Coley, Branson

MULTICULTURAL MEDIA, TELECOM AND INTERNET COUNCIL (MMTC) Pres./CEO MAURITA COLEY has retired and former FCC lawyer and FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS BAR ASSOCIATION Pres. ROBERT BRANSON has been named COLEY’s successor.

“MMTC extends our deepest appreciation and many thanks to MAURITA COLEY who has, since 2012, served us admirably, with unparalleled integrity and transparency, first as Chief Operating Officer, and since 2018 as President and Chief Executive Officer,” said MMTC Board Chair and Treasurer RONALD JOHNSON. “MAURITA has amplified our role as a respected and influential thought leader, known for our commitment to minority business, consumers, and underrepresented communities.”

Pres. Emeritus DAVID HONIG said, “I am eternally grateful to MAURITA for taking such great care of my baby -- MMTC -- and helping to usher it into the next 35 years of excellence. While she is stepping down from the President and CEO role, MAURITA will forever be a part of the MMTC family.”

“I take great pride to have served with such a talented and committed board, advisors, investors, and staff of an impactful organization that is focused on a shared goal: advancing policies that create equal opportunities for underrepresented communities and talent,” said COLEY. “My proudest accomplishment was our completion of MMTC’s first official strategic plan and framework for the modernization of MMTC’s mission and vision, with the assistance of the COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY Capstone Program’s SCHOOL OF NONPROFIT MANAGEMENT, BRIDGE PHILANTHROPIC CONSULTING, and our staff and boards. I’m absolutely thrilled with the board’s selection of BOB BRANSON to lead MMTC into its 35th year,and I will support him in any way I can. I plan to take some time for my personal creative interests, but I will stay close to the MMTC family.”

On BRANSON’s appointment, JOHNSON said, “We are confident that MMTC will be even stronger and more resilient than ever before under the leadership of ROBERT ‘BOB’ BRANSON, a well-known and respected public servant and telecommunications lawyer whom I greatly admire. Given President BRANSON many years of service in government and in the private sector public and private entities, he is the perfect person to lead MMTC. We extend our deepest appreciation and many thanks to MAURITA COLEY who has, since 2012, served us admirably, with unparalleled integrity and transparency.”

“BOB BRANSON is an excellent choice to take on the reins as MMTC’s fourth president and CEO in MMTC’s 35th year,” added HONIG. “He has the perfect blend of government and industry experience, and a demonstrated commitment to achieving diversity in the media, telecom, and tech industries and in the communications bar. I am honored to support his leadership as MMTC’s fourth president.”

BRANSON said, “I am thrilled to join MMTC as its President and CEO and to build on its many years of first-rate advocacy to achieve diversity in the communications industries. I have valued MMTC as an organization and have been part of the family of MMTC for many years. In fact, in 2017, I was blessed to have been honored with the EVERETT C. PARKER Lifetime Achievement Award, MMTC’s highest honor .It is my sincere pleasure to stand on the shoulders of MMTC’s prior leaders as we celebrate our 35th anniversary year. I am ready and eager to engage with this board, our funders and supporters to lead MMTC through the challenges ahead.”

« see more Net News