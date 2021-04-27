Audacy SOCAL Working To End Hunger

AUDACY LOS ANGELES is kicking off a 6 month "Fill The Fridge" campaign with a PRIDE theme this month. The campaign to fight hunger in the Southern CALIFORNIA area will have AUDACY partnering with local supermarkets RALPHS and FOOD 4 LESS throughout the month of DECEMBER.

To celebrate PRIDE Month, AUDACY LA will support local non-profits dedicated to supporting the LGBTQ community, including the LOS ANGELES UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT (LAUSD), LOS ANGELES LGBT Center’s PRIDE PANTRY and PROJECT ANGEL FOOD. LAUSD helps students in food insecure households in need of a nutritional meal. The LGBT Center provides services for more LGBT people than any other organization in the world, offering programs, services and global advocacy. PROJECT ANGEL FOOD was founded in 1989 in response to the AIDS crisis and today prepares and delivers medically tailored meals to 2,306 critically ill people each day - over one million meals each year to the LA community.

Regional Pres/AUDACY SOCAL, JEFF FEDERMAN said, “We’re proud to utilize our resources to help make a difference in our community for those who need it. All donations will go directly toward helping to end hunger in our community and we look forward to serving as a champion for these selfless organizations alongside our loyal consumers.”

