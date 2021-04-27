Old Dominion (Photo: Mason Allen)

Congratulations to ARISTA NASHVILLE's OLD DOMINION, who earned 21 MEDIABASE adds this week with their new single, "I Was On A Boat That Day," making it the most-added record at Country radio for a second week in a row. The song now has a total of 145 stations on board. (Fun fact: OLD DOMINION is also featured on this week's second most-added single, MONUMENT RECORDS artists CAITLYN SMITH's "I Can't," which earned 14 new adds for a total to date of 76 stations.)

Kudos to SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE EVP/Promotion & Artist Development STEVE HODGES; ARISTA NASHVILLE VP/Promotion JOSH EASLER; SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE VP/National Promotion LAUREN THOMAS, Dir./Artist Development BO MARTINOVICH; ARISTA NASHVILLE Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion ALI O'CONNELL; Dir./WEST COAST Promotion LISA OWEN; Mgr./NORTHEAST Promotion DAVID BERRY; Mgr./MIDWEST Promotion LUKE JENSEN; and Coord./Promotion RYAN SANDERS.

