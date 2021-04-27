Three Decades

AUDACY Triple A WMMM (105.5 TRIPLE M)/MADISON, WI signed on the air on JULY 4th, 1991. To celebrate, morning duo JONATHAN & KITTY are going to be going down memory lane with interviews with folks from the early days of Triple M, as well as other highlights from throughout the years. They’ll be doing 30 years in 30 days each morning through the month of JUNE leading up to the big day!

Learn more here.









