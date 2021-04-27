Charese Fruge, Joey Fortman

In this week's ALL ACCESS "Women To Watch” column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE discovers all the things that make KOIT/SAN FRANCISCO morning show star and multi-media influencer deluxe JOEY FORTMAN a force to be reckoned with.

FORTMAN notes, “I built an influencer agency with income and experiences beyond my wildest radio dreams! I became a regular contributor on the TODAY SHOW, GMA, FOX, I did red carpet work, television commercials, a BEACHES (resorts) MOM, a DISNEY MOM, a WALMARTt, BEST BUY and every mom and more. I made a career out of motherhood! I became a travel/tech and toy expert, doing media tours for brands all over the country. I took my on-air talents to the internet, and it paid off… big!”

Every week in ALL ACCESS' "WOMEN TO WATCH," CHARESE FRUGE takes a look at an extraordinary professional woman in one of our many related industries.

