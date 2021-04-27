-
This Week In All Access' 'Women To Watch' Column; Charese Fruge Discusses Being An AM Driver, Influential Blogger/Brand Ambassador And Mom On A Mission With KOIT/San Francisco's Joey Fortman
June 2, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
In this week's ALL ACCESS "Women To Watch” column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE discovers all the things that make KOIT/SAN FRANCISCO morning show star and multi-media influencer deluxe JOEY FORTMAN a force to be reckoned with.
FORTMAN notes, “I built an influencer agency with income and experiences beyond my wildest radio dreams! I became a regular contributor on the TODAY SHOW, GMA, FOX, I did red carpet work, television commercials, a BEACHES (resorts) MOM, a DISNEY MOM, a WALMARTt, BEST BUY and every mom and more. I made a career out of motherhood! I became a travel/tech and toy expert, doing media tours for brands all over the country. I took my on-air talents to the internet, and it paid off… big!”
Every week in ALL ACCESS' "WOMEN TO WATCH," CHARESE FRUGE takes a look at an extraordinary professional woman in one of our many related industries. Learn about JOEY FORTMAN here.