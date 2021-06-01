Car Radio: Still the thing.

FORBES magazine is reporting that, after a dip due to fewer commuters on the road during the pandemic, radio listening is back up as restrictions ease. Read the entire article here.

The article charts the difference in radio listening between then and now, citing a number of surveys, including EDISON RESEARCH's “Share of Ear” report, that pandemic in-car radio listening dropped by 37% when Q1 2020 is compared to Q2. In-car radio listening rebounded when restrictions were lifted in Q3 2020.

Even with the increase in smart,connected cars, the most popular source of audio infotainment in cars remains AM/FM radio. According to EDISON RESEARCH, for Q1 2021, terrestrial radio accounted for 87% of all ad-supported in-car listening, followed by SIRIUSXM (6%), podcasts (5%), ad-supported PANDORA (2%) and ad-supported SPOTIFY (1%).

