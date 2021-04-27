Spotify Radar

SPOTIFY’s global emerging artist program RADAR has announced breakout star GRIFF as its latest artist partner. The 20-year-old singer/songwriter, who recently won the BRITs 2021 RISING STAR award, is the first RADAR artist to be supported by SPOTIFY in multiple markets, with both the UK and U.S. joining forces for the campaign, and an impressive line-up of activity planned in both markets.

GRIFF has already been making a name for herself with her sparse DIY bedroom production, honest and emotional lyrics, and uplifting melodies. With over 125 million total streams and over 4 million monthly listeners, she has already amassed a large and engaged fanbase on SPOTIFY, and has been added to over a quarter of a million listener playlists worldwide. She has also adorned some of Spotify’s most popular editorial playlists, including the cover of the UK’s biggest playlist HOT HITS UK, and the world’s biggest playlist TODAY'S TOP HITS, and was SPOTIFY’s first UK artist of the month for its EQUAL initiative -- which aims to foster equality for women in the music industry.

As the first cross-ATLANTIC RADAR artist, GRIFF will be the very first UK RADAR artist to get her very own intimate autobiographical mini-documentary. Previous SPOTIFY documentaries have been created in the U.S. for THE KID LAROI, FLO MILLI and GIRL IN RED.

GRIFF’s tailored RADAR support program will include: the mini-documentary; original photography by RONAN McKENZIE, a SPOTIFY SINGLES recording; SPOTIFY STORYLINES with behind-the-track info for her upcoming mixtape, her very own billboard in NEW YORK's iconic TIMES SQUARE as well as in LONDON, BIRMINGHAM, MANCHESTER, editorial support; and always-on social and marketing.

When asked what she’s looking forward to most about being part of the RADAR program, GRIFF said: "Getting famous! Jokes, I mean, I just feel very excited that hopefully more people are gonna discover my music and hopefully they’ll like it.’’

SPOTIFY UK/IE Head Of Music SULINNA ONG commented, “GRIFF is a formidable talent who caught our attention very early on. She has an innate sense of herself as an artist -- being a multi-faceted talent in writing, producing and performing her own work -- paired with an indelible aesthetic that is 100% her own. This has marked her out as one to watch not just in the UK but also internationally, where her global listenership is growing daily - especially in the likes of the U.S., but with top listenerships including GERMANY and AUSTRALI. It’s just one of many reasons we’ve created a bespoke proposition for her in the UK and the U.S., which will entail promoting her in multiple markets simultaneously. SPOTIFY is the number one destination for new and emerging artists, and for artist discovery. We’re confident that, with the full weighting of the RADAR programme from both the UK and the U.S., we can support her on her journey to establish herself as an international household name in pop”.

Added WARNER RECORDS UK President JOE KENTISH, ‘’WARNER RECORDS are delighted that GRIFF has been chosen as SPOTIFY’s first ever multi-territory RADAR ARTIST. it’s a wonderful testament to her talent, hard work and artistry. Since we released her debut single, we’ve seen her audience grow on a global scale and watched her reach new peaks each step of the way. I am certain that will continue on release of her debut mixtape on JUNE 18th and throughout her career; there’s no doubt in my mind that she is on track to be a global superstar.’’

Since launching the RADAR program globally in MARCH 2020, SPOTIFY has been deeply committed to leveraging its power in the industry to help artists elevate their careers to the next level, and so far the program has successfully supported over 306 artists and 27 local playlists based in 25 markets, reaching all of SPOTIFY's 178 live territories.

The support for GRIFF will extend across 12 months, with her debut mixtape, "One Foot In Front Of The Other," available to stream JUNE 18th.

