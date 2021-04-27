Juliette Jones (Photo: Instagram)

ATLANTIC RECORDS EVP/Promotion JULIETTE JONES has resigned from the company. YESTERDAY (6/1) was her last day.

JONES told ALL ACCESS, It was my choice and I’m really happy. ATLANTIC was great, but it’s time for my next chapter. I’m so thankful to Chair./CEO CRAIG KALLMAN and Chair./COO JULIE GREENWALD for the opportunity. And the team is the best in the business."

