Summer Jam Set

AUDACY Top 40/Rhythmic KQKS (KS1075)/DENVER is back at DENVER's FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE for KS1075 SUMMER JAM 2021. The SEPTEMBER 4th concert will feature DABABY, JACK HARLOW, SAWEETIE, PROF and CLEVER. Tickets go on sale JUNE 4th.

The last KS1075 SUMMER JAM was in AUGUST 2019 with CHRIS BROWN.

