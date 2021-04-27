Long

ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) SVP/Events ERICK LONG has departed after more than 12 years with the organization. His departure was effective FRIDAY, MAY 28th. While searching for his next opportunity, LONG will consult on several events and productions.

He joined the ACM as Dir./Logistics in 2009 from UNIVERSAL STUDIOS in HOLLYWOOD, after a prior stop with the SALT LAKE CITY Winter Olympics. He was upped to VP/Operations in 2011 and to his most recent position in 2012.

"I’m so proud of how much the ACM has accomplished over the years, especially the Diversity & Inclusion Task Force, Radio Remotes, robust internship and volunteer programs - alongside, of course, producing hundreds of events, many of which helped raise millions of dollars for ACM LIFTING LIVES,” he said.

LONG was the second SVP to depart the ACM last week, including the MAY 28th departure of SVP/Marketing BROOKE PRIMERO to launch a marketing consultancy (NET NEWS 5/28). Reach him at long.erick@gmail.com.

