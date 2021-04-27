Tiger

AUDACY adds MEREDITH TIGER as Dir./Corporate Communications/PR and key spokesperson, to lead communications strategy including key business initiatives, crisis communications, event communications and talent relations. TIGER joins AUDACY from WARNERMEDIA, where she was Publicity Manager for HBO MAX. At AUDACY, she will report to SVP/Head Corporate Communications & PR ASHOK SINHA.

“I’m delighted to welcome MEREDITH to AUDACY as we continue to aggressively tell our story to the press, our partners, and the industry,” said SINHA. “She brings a breadth of experience as a senior communications strategist at world-class brands, and we’re incredibly lucky to have her.”

“It's an exciting time in our industry, and I am thrilled to have joined the team at AUDACY,” said TIGER, who was with CBS TELEVISION for several years as Dir./Entertainment Publicity prior to WARNERMEDIA. “It’s clear that, based on the leadership, this is a first-class operation, and I’m looking forward to collaborating with some of the top creative and communications professionals in the field.”

