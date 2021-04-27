New honorees revealed

COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS (CRB) revealed this morning (6/2) the eight broadcasters who will be inducted into its COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME, Class of 2021. The group is divided into the four who will be inducted in the off-air category, and four being recognized for their work on air.

The first group includes KYGO/DENVER GM/Market Mgr. BOB CALL, CRB Executive Dir. RJ CURTIS, longtime WXBQ/BRISTOL programmer (now consultant) BILL HAGY and former CAPITAL CITIES/ABC Pres./Owned Radio Stations NORM SCHRUTT, who will be inducted posthumously. The on-air group is KFRG/RIVERSIDE APD/MD/West Coast talent HEATHER FROGLEAR, KIIM/TUCSON PD/afternoon host BUZZ JACKSON, AUSTIN radio veteran BOB PICKETT and WUBL/ATLANTA APD/midday personality ANGIE WARD. (Read more about each inductee’s background in this afternoon’s COUNTRY DAILY newsletter.)

The dinner where the eight will be inducted has been set for WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 13th at the WESTIN NASHVILLE hotel. Tickets will go on sale on WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8th

CRB's COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME Committee Chairman JOEL RAAB said, “Country radio should be extremely proud of this year’s 2021 HALL OF FAME inductees. They represent the best of the best from a large group of excellent nominees.”

The COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME is dedicated to the recognition of those individuals who have made significant contributions to the radio industry over a 20-year period, 15 of which must be in the Country format. See a list of past inductees here.





