GOOD KARMA BRANDS is moving its home office and local radio cluster (News-Talk WTMJ-A-W277CV, Sports WKTI (94.5 ESPN), Sports WAUK-A (540 ESPN), and News-Talk WGKB-A-W269DL (101.7 THE TRUTH)) in MILWAUKEE to a new downtown space at THE AVENUE sometime this year. The move marks WTMJ's farewell from RADIO CITY, the building it has occupied since 1941, shared with former sister TV station WTMJ-TV. The headquarters and station offices will be located on the second floor of THE AVENUE, with studios on the first floor in the 3RD STREET MARKET HALL.

“It is incredibly important to us as a local operator of world class brands to be a part of the fabric of the local community and the cities in which we live and work,” said CEO CRAIG KARMAZIN. “We couldn’t be happier with THE AVENUE and 3RD STREET MARKET HALL as it is a symbol of the growth, investment and diversity present in downtown MILWAUKEE development, and aligns directly with our values as a locally owned company passionate about serving our local community.”

VP/Market Mgr. STEVE WEXLER said, “Saying both thank you and farewell to RADIO CITY, home of WTMJ since 1941, brings with it a deep feeling of gratitude for the support of the legendary WTMJ brand and the rich history of that building, while also looking forward to the path ahead at THE AVENUE."

“Our radio stations, WTMJ, ESPN MILWAUKEE and THE TRUTH, underscore and reflect the importance of news, sports and local community engagement, while also relying on the history and heritage of the city of MILWAUKEE and the people of MILWAUKEE,” added WEXLER. “To join the 3RD STREET MARKET HALL and THE AVENUE in their quest to both honor that heritage and spirit of MILWAUKEE while ushering in new ideas and innovation is the perfect complement to our mission as well.”

