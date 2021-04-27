Regan

FOX BUSINESS NETWORK host TRISH REGAN is joining the lineup at SALEM PODCAST NETWORK. "THE TRISH REGAN PODCAST" will be added to the network on JUNE 15th.

“I am thrilled to enter into partnership with SALEM MEDIA,” said REGAN. “SALEM is an organization with real leadership and a management team that stands up for American values including -- most importantly -- our first amendment.”

“TRISH is a superstar in conservative media,” said SALEM SVP PHIL BOYCE. “She adds class, personality and wisdom to our lineup, and I have no doubt her millions of fans will follow her and find her here.”

