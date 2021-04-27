Beasley

GEORGE BEASLEY, founder and Executive Chairman of BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP, died WEDNESDAY (6/2) in NAPLES, FL at 89.

BEASLEY built his first station, WPYB-A/BENSON, NC, in 1961, and went on to build the company into its present state as one of the radio industry's major groups with 62 stations in 15 markets plus digital and esports properties. He served as CEO until stepping back in 2016, but remained Exec. Chairman.

In addition to his corporate duties, BEASLEY was active as a board member, President, VP, and Hall of Fame member of the NORTH CAROLINA ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS and was also inducted into the PENNSYLVANIA BROADCASTERS HALL OF FAME, NEVADA BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION HALL OF FAME, and the COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS HALL OF FAME, as well as being honored with the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA's Lifetime Achievement Award and the LIBRARY OF AMERICAN BROADCASTING's "Giant" honor. He was also named a Distinguished Alumnus of APPALACHIAN STATE UNIVERSITY, where he served as Chairman of the ASU Foundation Board of Directors and on the Board of Trustees, and where the GEORGE G. BEASLEY MEDIA COMPLEX was built.

“GEORGE’s unconditional love for our mother, ANN, and our family, along with his passion for the radio industry, helped to guide him throughout his lifetime," said his daughter, BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP CEO CAROLINE BEASLEY. “A loving father, mentor, and friend, I will especially miss his incredible wisdom, keen insight and gentle smile.”

A memorial service for family and friends in NAPLES will be scheduled with details forthcoming. A private burial service will be held for family in ARARAT, VA. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in BEASLEY's name to THE BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA, 125 West 55th Street, 4th Floor, NEW YORK, NY 10019, or at www.broadcastersfoundation.org.

