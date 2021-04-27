Community Event

iHEARTMEDIA LOUISVILLE is holding its first annual virtual Community Voices Town Hall on THURSDAY, JUNE 10th from 1-2p (ET). The event will cover critical issues identified by iHEART's LOUISVILLE Local Advisory Board for the LOUISVILLE area, including child abuse, racial equity, and mental health.

News-Talk WHAS-A host TERRY MEINERS and KENTUCKY-INDIANA Metro Community Engagement Manager GABRIELA ESPINO will host the event with a panel of local leaders. The stations are also offering eight, three-month. in-kind media campaigns to 501(c)(3) organizations selected by the Local Advisory Board, with details to be announced at the Town Hall.

“I am thrilled we have a platform to bring key voices together to discuss the issues affecting our community,” said iHEARTMEDIA LOUISVILLE Metro Pres. EARL JONES. “The in-kind media campaigns will support local programs that address these key issues. Through the power of iHEARTMEDIA, we are committed to positively impacting our community.”

