New Specialty Show

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS Triple A WCNR (106.1 THE CORNER)/CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA is launching a new weekend show celebrating all things LGBTQ+ called CORNER PRIDE. It will air on SATURDAY NIGHTS at 10p beginning JUNE 5th.

The show will be co-hosted by CORNER PD KENDAL STEWART and co-worker MARC SHINDLER.

STEWART said, “We're going to have interviews with community members and cover pop-culture and news, as well as a playlist of all LGBTQ+ identified artists. We've been planning it since the winter, and I can't wait to finally launch the show.”





