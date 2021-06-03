Hosts Bi-Weekly Clubhouse For Radio

LOYD FORD's RAINMAKER PATHWAY CONSULTING WORKS continues to host a bi-weekly CLUBHOUSE panel entitled “The Encouragers” for radio pros at all levels. The panels take place each MONDAY and WEDNESDAY 7p (ET)/4p (PT).

On WEDNESDAYS, FORD is joined by SKIP DILLARD from WBLS and WQHT (HOT 97)/NEW YORK, and they invite one guest from inside the radio industry and one from outside of the radio industry who is engaged in the practice of innovation and change. The subjects talked about are innovation, the future of audio and how to engage in a successful branding and growth of a career, riding the changes in technology and consumer choices in the 21st century. The WEDNESDAY event is called “Innovation In Audio.” Details of the MONDAY event were previously reported here (NET NEWS 5/4).

FORD said in a statement, “Our consulting practice includes encouragement as part of our services for clients. Some people smile when they see that is a service we provide local radio clients, but our clients know the value of encouragement in addition to our other services making their lives easier and more productive. We wanted to make it easier for anyone in radio to see how much encouragement means to us and how powerful it can be for the great people who practice radio and audio for a living. Who in the radio industry doesn’t need encouragement, especially after 2020? Either of these events will bring you closer to understanding the power of encouragement.”

Both MONDAY and WEDNESDAY events run about one hour in length. Connect with FORD on the CLUBHOUSE app, or join “The Encouragers” on CLUBHOUSE to get access.

