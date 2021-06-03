College World Series Coverage

WESTWOOD ONE's NCAA RADIO NETWORK will air all games in the NCAA's WOMEN’S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES for the first time. The syndicator has aired the WCWS championship series since 2011 but will add all preliminary games this season, beginning TODAY (6/3) with four games, followed by a doubleheader FRIDAY, four games on SATURDAY, and the end of the preliminary roind on SUNDAY. The best-of-three championship series will air MONDAY through next WEDNESDAY. RYAN RADTKE and CHRIS PLANK will call the play-by-play, with DESTINEE MARTINEZ and LEAH O'BRIEN AMICO as analysts.

Also on tap is WESTWOOD ONE/NCAA RADIO NETWORK's usual coverage of the MEN'S COLLEGE WOELD SERIES in OMAHA, starting JUNE 19th through JUNE 30th. Preliminary games will be co-produced with affiliate NRG MEDIA Sports KOZN-A (1620 AM THE ZONE)/OMAHA. KEVIN KUGLER, JOHN BISHOP, and SCOTT GRAHAM will call the play-by-play with DAMON BENNING and JEFF LEISE as analysts.

« see more Net News