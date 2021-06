CMB's Radio Conference

CHRISTIAN MUSIC BROADCASTERS Momentum 2021 Conference continues in ORLANDO (6/3).



The morning education session features speakers SHAWN DUBRAVAC, CHAD VEACH, and CHARLIE SISLEN with performances by CAIN, MIKE DONEHEY, APOLLO LTD, NEEDTOBREATHE.



The afternoon educational session features speakers MARK MATLOCK, DAVID HORSAGER, and CHUCK FINNEY with performances by ELEVATION WORSHIP, BLANCA, and TERRIAN.



The keynote dinner features CARLOS WHITTAKER with performances by ZACH WILLIAMS and CROWDER.

A digital ticket is still available.

« see more Net News