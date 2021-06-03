-
New iHeartPodcast Network Shows Include 'In The Heights' Companion Series, Scripted Fiction Series Based On Novel
New iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK podcasts unveiled this week include a companion show for a highly-anticipated new movie and a scripted fiction podcast based on a recent novel.
The new shows are "IN THE HEIGHTS: EL SUENITO," a companion series on the production of the movie version of LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA's musical, with MIRANDA joined by EVA LONGORIA, writer/prodicer QUIARA ALEGRIA HUDES, and Exec. Music Producer ALEX LACAMOIRE, and "AFTER THE REVOULTION," a scripted fiction series based on the dystopian-future novel by ROBERT EVANS.