Airing June 9th at 7p (CT)

CMT has revealed the six rising artists that will be performing as a part of the RAM TRUCKS Side Stage during next week's "CMT MUSIC AWARDS," four of which are also nominees in the show's "Breakthrough Video of the Year" category. The side stage will feature BLANCO BROWN performing "Nobody's More Country," DYLAN SCOTT with "Nobody," HAILEY WHITTERS with "Fillin' My Cup," LAINEY WILSON with "Things A Man Oughta Know," NIKO MOON with "Good Time" and TENILLE ARTS with "Somebody Like That." MOON, SCOTT, WHITTERS and WILSON are all "Breakthrough Video" nominees.

Additionally, WHITTERS, BROWN and ARTS will appear in a new episode of "CMT Campfire Sessions" on MONDAY, JUNE 7th live on CMT's TWITTER. The entirely fan-voted award show will air WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9th at 7p (CT) as a six-network simulcast across CMT, MTV, MTV2, LOGO, PARAMOUNT NETWORK and TV LAND.

« see more Net News