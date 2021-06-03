Vaccine Education

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) is asking radio and TV stations to mobilize starting THURSDAY (6/4) to offer COVID-19 vaccine education. The initiative is part of the NAB’s participation in the BIDEN administration’s Community Corps and the National Month of Action, which aims to reach the 70% mark of adults being vaccinated by JULY 4th.

Suggestions by the NAB for broadcasters to aid in the effort include having medical professionals on air to answer listener and viewer questions; posting vaccine information online on websites and social media; creating live phone banks to answer questions; and having a station or community personality get the vaccine live on the air.

“I am incredibly proud of the efforts by local radio and television stations to educate and inform the American public about coronavirus over the past year,” said NAB Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH. “Now, with the end of the pandemic in sight, they are once again answering the call to help keep all of us safe. Broadcasters will be on the front lines to promote vaccine awareness and encourage Americans to take this lifesaving step that will protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities.”

