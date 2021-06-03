Data Available To Strata Users

EASTLAN and FREEWHEEL have now partnered to deliver access to all EASTLAN data automatically to users of FREEWHEEL’s STRATA platform.

EASTLAN Pres/CEO MIKE GOULD said, "EASTLAN’s small and medium market audience measurement data includes a full market view with all stations included. We are committed to helping keep the mystery out of buying radio by providing complete data. We are so excited the team at FREEWHEEL share our belief that transparency is paramount.”

He added, "Candidly, I’m afraid if radio allows things to get too complicated, buyers and planners may take their business elsewhere. We have said this many times, whether one subscriber or many, we have a moral obligation to present the entire picture of a radio market."

