The Kim Komando Show

According to a national survey conducted by "The KIM KOMANDO Show," which polled 6,351 people across the U.S., 86% of participants no longer trust Big Tech companies.

“Americans are finally waking up to the fact that when a product is free, they are in fact the product,” said KOMANDO.

Key survey findings revealed that:

-82.73% of those polled say they think smart speakers listen to what you say all of the time instead of only when you use the “wake” words. KIM recently explored how users can stop smart devices from listening to you and recording what you say.

-Nearly 60% fear their smartphone is spying on their activity and have had advertisements populate for something they were just discussing. KIM explained in a recent “Daily Tech Update” episode that this phenomenon is likely dumb luck!

-84% of survey participants believe targeted ads that are based on browser history to be invasive. Komando.com recently recommended a privacy tip to say “no thanks” to personalized ads.

-Participants surveyed believe Big Tech has too much influence on politics, with FACEBOOK and TWITTER each at 92%.

-67% of FACEBOOK users would be willing to delete their account knowing that the social media platform tracks everything, sells data and cannot control what is posted on the site. If this applies to you, Kim discusses how exactly you can delete your FACEBOOK (and TWITTER) profiles for good.

-92% of people surveyed think GOOGLE knows too much information about their personal lives. To combat this, KIM has rounded up alternatives to GOOGLE that won’t track your information.

Commented KIM, “Since the onset of COVID-19, Big Tech companies have seen accelerated demand as the world has shifted to a more digitalized landscape. Across the board, the survey demonstrated that a majority of individuals worry that Big Tech has too much influence or knows too much about our personal information, yet nearly 4 billion people use social media worldwide and the numbers continue to grow.”

The national survey was disseminated to subscribers to "The KIM KOMANDO Show" newsletters and 6,351 individuals across the U.S. participated.

