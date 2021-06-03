Expanded Business Relationship

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS has expanded its relationship with the syndicated CAFÉ MOCHA RADIO SHOW. COMPASS is taking over affiliation and marketing. The company already handles ad sales for the two-hour weekend show.

MILES AHEAD BROADCASTING CEO/CAFÉ MOCHA Creator SHEILA ELDRIDGE said, “All of us at CAFÉ MOCHA are excited to expand our partnership with COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS to handle affiliate relations for the CAFÉ MOCHA RADIO SHOW.

"Over the past five years, the COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS team has helped us to firmly establish our platform of 'radio from a woman's perspective, that speaks to ‘women of color’ from 25 to 54, which represents a combined buying power of more than $1.2 trillion.”

CAFÉ MOCHA is hosted by EMMY Award winning comedienne, actress, and co-host of "The REAL" daytime show, LONI LOVE, VH1's "LOVE HIP HOP HOLLYWOOD" cast member & GRAMMY nominated YOYO, and veteran broadcaster and producer ANGELIQUE PERRIN.

Current affiliates include WBLS/NEW YORK, WSRB/CHICAGO, KZMJ/DALLAS, WAMJ/ATLANTA, WHUR/WASHINGTON DC, WBAV/CHARLOTTE, and others.

