Coming Soon

Syndicated talk radio host TODD STARNES has another book coming out, this one a collection of inspirational stories and prayers along with Southern recipes. "Our Daily Biscuit: Devotions With a Drawl," co-written with MICHELLE COX, is due JUNE 20th from SIMON & SCHUSTER.

STARNES has written six books and also owns News-Talk KWAM-A-W300DE (THE MIGHTY 990)/MEMPHIS.

Find out more about STARNES' syndicated daily talk show and commentaries from DALTON GLASSCOCK at dalton@starnesmediagroup.com.

