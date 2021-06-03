-
TuneCore Moves Into Hi-Res Lossless Streaming With Partnership With Qobuz
TUNECORE, which distributes music to stores worldwide, has entered into a new deal with HD-audio company QUBUZ. The deal will make TUNECORE music available to QUBUZ's hi-res lossless streaming service.
In a release, TUNECORE Co-Head/Chief Revenue Officer ANDREEA GLEESON commented, "The partnership with QOBUZ enables us to satisfy the growing appetite for lossless audio across all genres, while also unlocking a global audience of Hi-Res audio fans for our artists. Audiophiles who appreciate Hi-Res sound will love QOBUZ and its commitment to a high-quality music experience.”