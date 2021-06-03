Spencer Bynes

iHEARTMEDIA names SPENCER BYNES as Area President for TEXAS, and will oversee the BEAUMONT, MCALLEN, WACO, CORPUS CHRISTI and BRYAN markets, effective immediately. He joins from LEE HECHT HARRISON (LHH), where he most recently served as VP/Business Development in the SOUTHERN REGION.

He will report to Division Pres. NICK GNAU.

“SPENCER has been a proven leader throughout his career, his energy is contagious and his ability to develop teams and talent are unmatched,” said GNAU. “I am extremely excited for SPENCER to lead these markets and expand our community efforts as well as our revenue and rating footprint in the great state of TEXAS.”

