Purchases Amen The Prayer App

HOPE MEDIA GROUP Contemporary Christian KSBJ (89.3)/HOUSTON has purchased the mobile app AMEN: THE PRAYER AP. Formerly called PRAYERWORKS, the app offers an interactive prayer experience that is timely for users.



AMEN founder MORGAN WOOD shared, “I’ve been humbled by the impact AMEN: THE PRAYER APP™ has had so far. The hope and encouragement the tool provides to users all over the world has been nothing short of amazing! Now, as we near 15 MILLION prayers prayed on the platform, it’s time for a new chapter — and I could not be more excited to have AMEN in the hands of HOPE MEDIA GROUP. They are the perfect ministry to take Amen to the next level and create an even stronger and more engaged prayer community.”



HOPE MEDIA GROUP CEO JOE PAULO said, “Prayer is a core distinctive of KSBJ and all of HOPE MEDIA GROUP. As we say, God listens. Acquiring AMEN: THE PRAYER APP™ is very exciting for us! It is such a great service Morgan developed that connects thousands of people more deeply to God through prayer across the nation. As we grow in the digital space, this platform will grow with us and strengthen our ability to engage people with prayer."



HOPE MEDIA GROUP Senior Director of Content SHAWN FARRINGTON explained, “You might not need prayer today, but it’s great to know that there’s a community waiting to pray for you if you ever need it. Not only is AMEN: THE PRAYER APP™ providing an amazing service – it also represents a crucial turning point for HOPE MEDIA GROUP ... our first entry into the world of software with a product that is connecting people more deeply to God. Current affiliates can expect a smooth transition and no lapse in service ... we are sincerely grateful to be on this journey with so many fantastic ministries who also believe in the power of prayer."

« see more Net News